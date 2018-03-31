Former England, Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Ray Wilkins is critically ill after suffering a heart attack.

The 61-year-old is in intensive care at a London hospital after collapsing at his home on Wednesday.

The world of football has been sending their thoughts to the former England captain.

Former Chelsea player Frank Lampard said all his thoughts were with “an absolute gentleman”, while Wilkins’ former club QPR also issued their support on Twitter.

Wilkins is a regular pundit on Sky Sports News. On Saturday, his broadcast colleagues at SSN said: “All our thoughts and strength are with Ray and his family at this difficult time.”

Wilkins made 84 England appearances, scoring three goals, and represented his country in two World Cups in 1982 and 1986.

He also played for AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Rangers and Queens Park Rangers in his career before retiring in 1997.

He was appointed as Fulham boss in 1997 before spells as a coach with Chelsea and Watford preceded a stint as assistant manager to Dennis Wise at Millwall.

Wilkins then served as assistant coach to Peter Taylor in the England Under-21 setup before returning to Chelsea, firstly as assistant first-team coach to Luiz Felipe Scolari, then as assistant manager under Carlo Ancelotti, during which time the club won the Premier League and FA Cup double.

More recently, he had a spell as the head coach of the Jordanian national team and served as assistant to Tim Sherwood at Aston Villa before they left the club in October 2015.