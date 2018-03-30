Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has played down reports in the Nigerian media on claims that he has anointed Francis Odinaka Uzoho as first choice goalkeeper of the team.

Following his showing in the Super Eagles friendly games against Poland and Serbia reports in Nigeria have suggested that he had anointed the Deportivo La Coruna B goalkeeper as first choice goalkeeper for Nigeria.

Uzoho kept a clean sheet when Nigeria defeated Poland 1-0 but conceded twice against Serbia on Tuesday in another friendly game. Although Rohr is satisfied with his performance in both games, he still insist that at this time, Uzoho is not yet his first choice goalkeeper.

“He (Uzoho) is 19 years old, and our team is the youngest at the World Cup, and he has made us younger. However, he has done well in three games for us, which is good for his confidence,” Rohr said.

“Presently, he is the third goalkeeper in Deportivo La Coruna, and he is playing well in the second team. Our goalkeeper coach worked with him for some time and also spoke with the club coaches. I think he can be a solution for the future but we can’t make a decision with just one or two games.

“Ezenwa is still here with us, and we can’t forget what he did in the qualifiers.”