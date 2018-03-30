The World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) has lifted the ban on Nigeria following payment of accumulated affiliation fees by Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF).

The suspension was slammed on Nigeria five years ago thus making it impossible for the country to participate in WAFF activities since 2013.

But the new management of NAFF after its recent inauguration sourced for and paid the accumulated affiliation fees and subsequent lifting of the ban to the delight of Amputee players and coaches in the country.

A letter signed by Secretary General of the World body Theodore Mawuli K Viwotor reads:

“We wish to inform you that following the payment of your accumulated yearly membership dues your suspension has been lifted by a unanimous decision by the executive body

“The Executive body took into consideration increasing interest in the game in Nigeria and your commitment to its development in arriving at the decision. Nigeria is now in good standing with WAFF and has the full rights of membership”

When contacted the President of the Federation Alhaji Sulaiman Isah confirmed receipt of the letter and expressed gratitude to all those that ensured the accumulated dues were paid.

Isah said with Nigeria’s reentry into the international body, the Federation will now start preparing athletes for global tournament, adding that the Nation’s players stand a good chance of winning laurels at in the international arena and by so doing bring good image for the country.

Meanwhile Mexico has been chosen to host the 2018 WAFF world cup. The world cup billed for October 24 to November 5 will see 24 countries battle for the prestigious trophy last won by Russia in 2014. The competition will take place in four Mexican cities of Guadalajara, San Juan, Logos de Mereno and Chapala. Mascot for the event is due for unveiling very soon.