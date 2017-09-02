Barcelona have said Liverpool wanted 200m euros (£183m) for playmaker Philippe Coutinho on the final day of the Spanish transfer window on Friday.

Liverpool have turned down three offers from the Spanish club for Coutinho, who also submitted a transfer request.

“Liverpool were asking for 200m and logically we didn’t accept that,” said Barcelona director Albert Soler.

“We thank the player for the efforts he made, because he did make a big effort and showed he wanted to play for us.”

He added: “But the situation ended as it ended and there is nothing else we can do.”