Nduka Ugbade, 1985 Golden Eaglets’ Captain, on Saturday said Nigerian football teams were capable of beating any team in the world because of their team work.

Ugbade said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria while reacting to the super Eagle’s crushing of Cameroon.

He said that no country in the world had the crop of talents in football like Nigeria.

“If only we can shun complacency, no team or country can beat us.

“The match with Cameroon was a good example, we saw a more committed team,” Ugbade said.

The former captain, who congratulated the Super Eagles on their victory, urged them to repeat the feat in their second leg.

According to him, from what I saw today in Uyo, Nigeria will not lose in Cameroon in the second leg.

Nigerian senior national football team, the super Eagles on Friday crushed the Lions of Cameroon 4-0.

The goals were scored by Odion Igalo, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho.

NAN reports that the Nigerian side now has a comfortable lead of Group with nine points in their Russia 2018 campaigns.