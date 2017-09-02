In the wake of a comprehensive 4-0 defeat at the hands of Nigeria in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Cameroon coach Hugo Broos has claimed he has no fear of being fired.

The Indomitable Lions slumped to a heavy defeat at the hands of the Super Eagles in Uyo on Friday evening, thanks to goals from Odion Ighalo, John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The result leaves Cameroon seven points adrift of Group B leaders Nigeria and it seems their hope of qualifying for Russia 2018 is all but gone.

Despite their gloomy position, coach Hugo Broos – who led the team to glory at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year – insists that he is not worried about losing his job.

“I am not afraid of that and I don’t think about that,” he said after the game.

“Football is the same for a coach. Today they hail you; tomorrow they kill you – so no big difference with me.

“So I am not afraid even if we don’t make it to the Fifa World Cup.”

Broos will hope for an improved performance from his team when they host Nigeria in the return match on Monday evening.