Head coach of Cameroon, Hugo Broos, has admitted that his team have no chance of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after they were battered 4-0 by Nigeria on Friday.

Odion Ighalo, John Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho all scored for the Super Eagles, as they tightened their grip at the top of Group B.

“Your team made us feel inferior. They were good at one on one situations and restricted us to just one chance all through the game. The better side actually won, no doubt about it,” Broos said afterwards.

“We were good in the first 10 minutes before Nigeria came back into the game. Your first goal came when Cameroon was having the upper hand and from then we were not relaxed to play our game. Our experience also did not count any more because if you don’t play well your experience will not matter.

“The second leg is no longer important. We don’t have a chance to reach the World Cup. Russia 2018 won’t happen for us.”