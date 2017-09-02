Mark Noble insists goalkeeper Joe Hart is not to blame for West Ham’s poor start to the new season.

Hart joined West Ham on a season-long loan from Manchester City in the summer, but is so far yet to keep a clean sheet, with the Hammers losing their first three Premier League matches.

The 30-year-old did manage to keep a clean sheet in England’s 4-0 victory over Malta on Friday and midfielder Noble believes West Ham’s outfield players must provide more protection for their No 1.

“Joe has had a tough start to his West Ham career, but that’s down to the whole team,” the West Ham captain told The Daily Mail.

“He’s England’s No 1, he’s a fantastic goalie and I think he’ll stay No 1 for a while yet to come.

“He’s a fantastic character. He’s played in massive tournaments and won the Premier League so it’s always nice to have that experience.

“We probably haven’t protected him as well as we should have done in the first three games, but he’s a leader, a great person and hopefully he can start his enjoyment of West Ham from next Monday night.”