‎Coach of the senior national team of Cameroon, Hugo Broos, says his team were fortunate to have lost 0-4 to Nigeria in their World Cup 2018 Qualifiers clash in Uyo.

Goals from Odion Ighalo, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho powered Nigeria to a comprehensive win over Cameroon, and Broos says his team could have lost by a wider margin.

“The best team won today. Nigeria scored four but they had another three or four chances to that they could have scored”, Broos said at the post match conference.

“Nigeria had 9 points, we had three points maybe no more pressure after this defeat. We have to defend on Monday and avoid such scoreline at home, the game is not important anymore.

- Advertisement -

We need to win the next three games and Nigeria must lose their next three games for us to have a chance and I’m not seeing that coming.

“We were in charge of the first twenty five minutes of the game and the second half was good. Nigeria was better and faster than us, they were more determined after the South Africa defeat, Nigeria are the best team today.

“We were not relaxed, the second goal broke us late in the first half. Everyone was down, we could not fight after the third goal in the second half. It was a bad day for us and the entire team”.