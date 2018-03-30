Junior Lokosa, current 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leading scorer, says his focus is to lift the league trophy with his club Kano Pillars FC.

Lokosa, who is leading with 12 goals as at the NPFL Match day 14, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday that hardwork had kept him ‘in form’.

The player, who joined the team the previous season, said that he is not focused on being the top scorer of the season but to help the club, which is currently third on the table, to finish first place.

“My focus at the moment is to help my team win the title. If I emerge as top scorer at the end of the season, I will be very happy but for now the title is important.

“So far, hardwork and God has kept me going and in good form. I hope I don’t disappoint but give my best to the team always,” he says.

Lokosa’s 12th league goal of the season against Kwara United could not save the Kano boys as they lost 1-2 in Ilorin on Sunday.

The team on 21 points will host FC IfeanyiUbah in the Matchday 15 fixture on April 4.

The match was earlier scheduled for April 1 but the League Management Company (LMC) moved all Sunday matches to Wednesday.