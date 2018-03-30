Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expects a tough test against Everton in Saturday’s English Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Everton are the only Premier League team to have emerged unbeaten from the Etihad Stadium this season, holding City to a 1-1 draw – as they did the year before.

City’s last visit to Goodison Park ended in a defeat and Guardiola expects a similarly tough test this weekend.

“(Under Sam Allardyce), Everton have been good. The results are better. Especially at home, the results are so strong,” Guardiola stated during his pre-match conference on Friday.

“Everton at home last season was one of the best performances and we drew.

“I didn’t think we played that badly but when the result happens, you have to accept it. I think this season, the results have been much better.

“Goodison Park is always a tough ground.”

The Spaniard however stated that John Stones will miss the game against his former club, while Sergio Aguero is available for selection again after a training ground injury.

He also stated he has no new injury concerns, adding that Sergio Aguero is ‘much better’ following his knee injury.

“John Stones has concussion in his head from the last game of the international break,” Guardiola stated.

“He feels really good but the rules say he must take seven days off so he is not available. The other ones are okay.”

On Aguero, who sustained a knee injury in training before the Blues’ clash at Stoke, he continued: “He is much, much better.

“We will see tomorrow if he is involved.”