Jose Mourinho has wished an emotional farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, saying European football has lost a “huge player” following his move to LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic sealed his MLS switch last week after Manchester United mutually terminated his contract. During a two-year spell at Old Trafford he scored 29 goals in 53 games, as well as winning the Europa League and League Cup.

Mourinho, who also managed the Swede at Inter Milan, believes the transfer is a smart one for Ibrahimovic.

“For me, it’s always sad when the big players move towards the end,” said Mourinho, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home game against Swansea.

“I remember Luis Figo’s last match with me and Inter, it was one of my saddest moments. I always feel sad when the big ones finish or go to the last period of their career.

“The Zlatan goodbye was more in that direction, he’s a huge, big player that top European Football is losing now and will lose forever because he will not be back to this level of football.

“But I think fantastic for him in this period, I think it’s a fantastic way for him to go from being a player to being a former player. I think this period with LA Galaxy will be very good for him.

“It will be very good for American football because of what he can do, what he can teach, what he can attract. His personality, his passion for football and the level of professionalism he always has.

“Even his recovery from his injury was an example of what a professional should be. I think it’s the MLS and US, as a football country, that is going to get more than what Zlatan is going to get from it.

“For him it will just be a way to enjoy the last couple of years of football.”