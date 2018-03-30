Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye has challenged a recommendation that referee Awalu Rabiu from Zamfara be suspended after he handled a league game in which his team lost 3-0 at FC Ifeanyiubah.

Boboye said referee Rabiu was at his best and as such he did not warrant a suspension as recommended by the League Management Company (LMC).

“The referee did well in that match even though we lost 3-0,” Boboye said.

“Honestly speaking, the referee at the centre in that game did a wonderful job and I am baffled that he has now been recommended for a ban.

“I was impressed with his performance, so too my club and players.

“He is the kind of referee this league needs, a referee who opens the game and allows you to play free-flowing football, not for such a referee to now be suspended.

“We simply lost to a team who were better than us on the day.”

Some match officials involved in five fixtures of NPFL18 Matchday 14 have been recommended for suspension pending full investigations into their performances.

The NPFL18 fixtures are Heartland vs Nasarawa United, Lobi Stars vs Rivers United, Go Round vs Rangers International, Yobe Desert Stars vs Enyimba and FC Ifeanyiubah vs Plateau United.