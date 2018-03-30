The League Management Company (LMC) have recommended the suspension of some match officials who officiated in five match day 14 fixtures from further officiating matches in the Nigeria Professional Football League pending full investigation into their performances.

The five match day 14 fixtures are Heartland vs Nasarawa United, Lobi Stars vs Rivers United, Go Round vs Rangers International, Yobe Desert Stars vs Enyimba International and FC IfeanyiUbah vs Plateau United.

The first set of officials recommended for suspension by the LMC are Moroof Afolabi (Kwara), Akinsanya Segun (Oyo), and Alhaji Alhaji (Kogi) who officiated the game between Go Round FC and Enugu Rangers at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw with the hosts rallying from two goals down to earn a share of the spoils with the home team benefitting a late penalty awarded by the centre referee which was converted by Okon Otop.

Also recommended for suspension are the officials who officiated the match day 14 encounter between Heartland and Nasarawa United match at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri.

They are; O.O Awosakin (Ondo), Busayo Ogunyamodi and I.O Awosakin all from Ondo state.

The centre referee, Awosakin according to various sources was alleged to have awarded a dubious penalty to hosts deep into stoppage time which gave them a 2-1 win.

For the Lobi Stars vs Rivers United match, the officials recommended for suspension are centre referee Folusho Ajayi (Oyo) and her assistants, Aina Idris (Lagos) and Abdulganiyu Abdulmalik (Bauchi).

Hosts Lobi Stars also won the game courtesy of late penalty which was converted by Austine Ogunye.

Further recommended for suspension are officials in the FC IfeanyiUbah vs Plateau United game. They are centre referee Awalu Rabiu (Zamfara), Adamu Zakari (Jigawa) and Badamosi Badamosi (Jigawa).

The last batch of officials recommended for suspension are the referees in the Yobe Stars vs Enyimba International match. The referees are Dankano A. Mohammed (Kogi), Mohammed Surakat and Toyin Sunday, both from Kwara State council.

The LMC stated that the performance and conduct of the listed referees recommended for suspension were well below the high standard expected in NPFL including questionable decisions anc failure to submit match reports on time.