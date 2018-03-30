Chidiebere Nwakali has suffered yet another injury setback at Scottish club Aberdeen and so will miss this weekend’s league home tie against St. Johnstone.

He has suffered a pelvic injury and a scan will be carried out on the complaint.

Nwakali, who is on loan to Aberdeen from Manchester City, has also missed a game after he blacked out after a collision during a training session.

Aberdeen are third in the standings on 56 points from 30 matches, 12 points behind runaway leaders Celtic.

They will move to second place on the table ahead of Rangers should they beat mid-table St. Johnstone tomorrow.