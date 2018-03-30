Nigeria international Ogenyi Onazi says the Super Eagles have learned from their mistakes at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals which was hosted by Brazil.

The Super Eagles reached the Last 32 where they were suffered a 2-0 defeat to a strong France side with Joseph Yobo scoring an own goal.

The African giants have been pitted against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D at the 2018 finals which will be hosted by Russia.

“What cannot kill you makes you stronger,” he said on the FIFA website.

“This is the mentality we want to use. The true Argentina is one of the best in the world and it’s not going to be easy.

Nigeria were also in the same group with Argentina at the 2014 finals with the South American giants beating the Super Eagles 3-2 in a Group F match.

However, the Super Eagles got their revenge in an international friendly match last November as they beat Argentina 4-2 in Russia.

“When you do something, you try to learn from what you’ve done to be better,” the Trabzonspor midfielder continued.

“So, we’ve learned from our mistakes in Brazil and now it’s time for us to correct them and do the best we can.”