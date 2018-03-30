Sam Allardyce says Everton should be positive when Manchester City visit Goodison Park on Saturday night.

City are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League, having lost just one league game all season, and can move a step closer to the title with a victory over the Toffees.

Everton held Pep Guardiola’s side to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad earlier in the campaign and Allardyce insists his side are well capable of producing a similar result on home turf.

“You have to be in a positive frame of mind to get out there and challenge yourself against Manchester City,” said Allardyce.

“We can go and challenge them and on any given day you can get a result against them, but we’ll have to be at our best – there’s no doubt about that.”

When asked to explain the reason behind City’s dominance this season, Allardyce added: “£350m had a bit to do with it.

“In all fairness, the money has been well spent. It’s a lot of money on quality players over a short period there. Those players have brought so much more to the team overall.

“The average age has been reduced, certainly the confidence has grown they believe every game they walk out on they’re not going to get beat.

“That grows and becomes another force but we can’t be intimidated by that.”

Allardyce is sweating on the fitness of combative midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who faces a race against time to prove his availability for Saturday’s late kick-off.

“Gana got a hamstring [injury] after the Stoke match – he will be assessed as late as tomorrow morning,” said Allardyce.

“We’ll give him the next 24 hours and see how it is because our midfield area is quite light with the injuries we have. We will wait and see.”

Everton could look to bolster their midfield ranks in the summer after being linked with Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere but Allardyce insists he is yet to formulate his plans for the transfer window.

“Any player that is available or is going to be leaving his club with decent quality would be of interest to us,” said Allardyce, when asked if there was truth in the rumours linking Wilshere with the Toffees.

“Without mentioning any specific names I still have to say we have a huge amount of players here already. Until we actually sit down together and draw up our plans for exits and incomings its speculation at the moment.”