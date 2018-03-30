Legendary Czech Republic goalkeeper Petr Cech has revealed how tough it was to leave Chelsea for London rivals Arsenal but expressed his belief that he can still become a Premier League and UEFA Champions League winner with the Gunners.

After joining Chelsea in 2004, Cech went on to win the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield, Champions League and Europa League.

However, despite a glittering career at Stamford Bridge where he made 333 appearances, Cech found himself down the pecking order after Thibault Courtois became number one and decided to join Arsenal in the summer of 2015.

And the 35-year-old who has so far won the FA Cup and Community Shield with Arsenal, however admitted it was tough leaving Chelsea.

“It was the hardest decision I have made,” he told BBC’s Premier League Show.

“I felt so good and in good form that it would be a waste to sit on the bench.

“I considered [the fans] heavily but sometimes you need to make the right decisions. I had offers from different clubs and different leagues but I wanted to stay in the Premier League.

“The main decision was the challenge of bringing back the title. We have never won the Champions League as Arsenal Football Club. That was another part. I won everything with Chelsea, why not try do the same with Arsenal.

“That was my motivation and it still is. Every day I go to work and do my best because I believe it is achievable.”

Cech and Arsenal are on the verge of missing out of the Champions League for the second season running.

They are currently sixth on 48 points, 13 points adrift of fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur in the league table.