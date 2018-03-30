Coach Abdullahi Biffo has said Katsina United are capable of finishing in the top-5 of the NPFL this season.

Katsina United, who barely escaped relegation last season, shot to sixth on the league table after they beat Akwa United 2-0 in a rescheduled tie yesterday.

“Our target for the season is to end league among the top five teams and possibly pick a continental ticket,” said Biffo, who took charge of the team this season.

“We will continue to work add and improve on our tactics in order for us to achieve.”

The former Abia Warriors coach also praised his team for going past second-placed Akwa United in front of their fans.

“My boys were determined and hungry that’s exactly why we were able to kill the game in the first half,” he said.

“We scored two fantastic goals in the first half and those goals were enough to give all us all the important three points.

“Credit to our opponents, they gave us a good fight, but we were better on the day.”