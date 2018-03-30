Hundreds of LA Galaxy supporters mobbed Swedish soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday night.

Galaxy fans serenaded Ibrahimovic with a song outside a private terminal after he exited a black van to greet them and sign autographs.

Ibrahimovic will hold his first news conference on Friday, and is expected to be available for the Galaxy’s sold out Major League Soccer game against the expansion team Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Swedish striker’s move to MLS from Manchester United was confirmed last week, with Ibrahimovic swiftly vowing to reignite the Galaxy’s fortunes after they finished bottom of the league last season.

Ibrahimovic is the latest in a long line of European stars to head to MLS at the tail-end of their careers, following in the footsteps of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard.