Eskilstuna United DFF of Sweden midfielder, Ngozi Okobi, is delighted with her invitation to the Super Falcons squad for next month’s friendly against France.

Okobi is one of the four midfielders listed by Thomas Dennerby for the international friendly against France in April.

The 24 year old also believes the appointment of Dennerby is a big boost for the eight time African Champions.

“I’m pleased with the invitation and I believe more friendlies will help put the time in good condition,” the 24 year old midfielder said.

“I can’t really say much about him (Dennerby). But all the same am happy we have a coach, a foreigner who has a good record as a coach, he’s a plus to the entire team mostly the players.”

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will take on their French counterparts at the Stade MMArena in the city of Le Mans, France, on Friday, 6th April 2018.

Dennerby led the home–based Super Falcons team to a third place finish at the WAFU Women Cup of Nations in Abidjan in February following penalty shoot-out defeat to Ghana in the semi finals.