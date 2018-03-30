Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has said the team can go very far if they could go past a difficult first round group that has Argentina and Croatia.

“I will give ourselves a very good chance (at the World Cup),” said the tough-tackling Turkey-based defender, who captained the Eagles to a heart-warming 1-0 win over Poland.

“It’s won’t be easy in this group, that will be the real test, but we have a hard bunch of players.

“We start with Croatia, we know they are a good team and have some world-class stars and also do well at tournaments.

“Iceland beat England at the Euros and Argentina don’t need any introduction.

“We are in a difficult group, but after that it will be anyone’s game.

“If we could come out of this group, we can go very far.”

In the meantime, Ekong has been signed up by top watch TAGHeuer.

The player himself announced the sponsorship after his presentation in London.