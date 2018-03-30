Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is firmly focussed on helping the club beat Brighton in Saturday’s English Premier League clash after returning from the international break with Nigeria.

Iheanacho was part of the Super Eagles side that beat Poland in a friendly game in Wroclaw last week Friday but missed Tuesday’s defeat against Serbia in London due to hand injury.

He is however back with his club and will be assesed by the club’s medics ahead of the trip to Brighton.

“We keep progressing, fantastic week with the Super Eagles. Our fans was great as always, Happy to be back with the lads all focus now on the weekends game,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 21-year-old has made 15 Premier League appearances for Leicester City this season and has hit the back of the net once.

Leicester City sit in eight position in the EPL table having amassed 40 points from 30 games.