Anthony Joshua’s family in Sagamu, Ogun State, has been mobilising support for the world heavyweight boxing champion ahead of his fight against Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

Joshua, whose parents are from Sagamu, came into prominence in the town when he knocked Wladimir Klitschko out in the 11th round of their heavyweight fight at Wembley Stadium in April 2017.

The fighter’s uncle Adedamola Joshua told newsmen on the telephone on Thursday that the family had been working with the Sagamu Youths Congress to get support for the boxer.

“The town is enlivened each day with the approach of the fight. Everyone wants to be a part of Anthony’s success. The family is praying for him to succeed because his success is a pride to us and the country at larger,” he said.

“Apart from this, Sagamu youths have ensured that the publicity of the fight is more than the previous ones. They have partnered a pay TV outlet to broadcast the fight live here and we are all hoping for a favourable result for Anthony.”

Spokesman for the Sagamu Youths Congress Ayodele Osho said they had been mobilising people in the town to watch the fight on a big screen and cheer Joshua on to victory.

Osho said, “This fight is different from his previous fights. He is putting two titles on the line against the Parker, who has only one title. Both of them are also unbeaten in their careers.

“The Sagamu Youths Congress believes that we need to support our brother in such a time like this. We believe that while Sagamu indigenes abroad can travel to Cardiff to support him live, we in Nigeria can do so by watching the fight on a big screen.

“We have been mobilising people to come and watch the fight at the Akarigbo Palace or the open field of St John’s School. The last fight was shown at the Joshua family’s ancestral hall but the place could not contain the crowd. That is why we are getting a bigger venue.

“With the publicity we have created for it, the number of people who will watch the fight will be more than what we had last year. This is our own way of saying we identify with Anthony, who is a great representative of Sagamu.

“Kwese has made it easier because apart from the live show, they have promised to bring gifts for people to win. There are also other corporate bodies who have signified their interest in making the event memorable by giving out gift items to people who come to watch the fight.”