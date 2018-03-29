Head Coach of the senior national women’s football team, Thomas Dennerby, has called up 17 players for the Super Falcons’ friendly against France.

The eight-time African champions will go up against their French counterparts at the Stade MMArena in the city of Le Mans in France on April 6 at 9 pm.

Dennerby, whose entirely home-based professionals took third-place at the WAFU Women’s Cup of Nations in Abidjan in February, has included on the list some foreign-based players.

The list has Rita Chikwelu, who captained the team to win an eighth continental title in Cameroon in December 2016, as well as big forward Desire Oparanozie.

Francisca Ordega, midfielder Ngozi Okobi and home-based goalkeepers Onyinyechukwu Okeke and Chiamaka Nnadozie are also on the list.

The Americ-based forward Courtney Dike and Ordega would be the first arrivals in the team’s camp in Le Mans on Tuesday, the same day the delegation from Nigeria will depart from Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Super Falcons delegation will lodge at the Mercure Le Mans Centre.

The full list of the players:

Goalkeepers: Onyinyechukwu Okeke; Chiamaka Nnadozie

Defenders: Josephine Chukwunonye; Ngozi Ebere; Faith Ikidi; Ugo Njoku; Osinachi Ohale; Glory Ogbonna

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu; Ngozi Okobi; Ini-Abasi Umotong; Ogonna Chukwudi

Forwards: Francisca Ordega; Desire Oparanozie; Courtney Dike; Esther Sunday; Anam Imo