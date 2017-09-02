Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has said that self-belief got the Eagles to overcome Cameroon 4-0 despite a shaky start in this World Cup qualifier.

Ezenwa kept a clean sheet on his official start for the Super Eagles with a confident and smart display in the absence of Carl Ikeme and Daniel Akpeyi who were not available for selection.

The former Nigeria U20 shot stopper was tested early in the match as his opposite number Fabrice Ondoa was virtually on holidays.

In the 48th minute, Ezenwa did well to save a goal-bound low drive by Zambo Anguissa from distance.

He then kept out a tricky shot also from distance in the 64th minute before Nigeria surged forward to score two more goals and make the game safe.

“Despite the shaky start to the game by the team, I just believed in myself, that’s the most important thing, and every other thing will follow,” he said.

“I knew we will win, there was no doubt about that.”

He said he was proud and delighted with his own performance in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

“I am delighted I lived up to my promise that I will always do my best for my country,” he declared.

“I thank God for this performance and I thank the coach Gernot Rohr for giving me this opportunity.”

Ezenwa said the victory is dedicated to his son, Francis Uchenna, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday.