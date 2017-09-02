Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has assured that the national team will qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

He was speaking after their 4-0 victory over Cameroon on Friday in Uyo.

Mikel Obi created the first goal and scored the second, as Nigeria took a two-goal lead in the first half. Further goals from Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho rounded off the comprehensive win.

It was the Eagles’ 12th win in 20 meetings against the Indomitable Lions.

“This team need experienced players and mentoring. I will make sure that we do our best by qualifying for both the World Cup and the African Cup of Nations. I believe if we do what we did today (Friday), we can beat any other teams,” Mikel Obi said at the post-match conference in Uyo.

Nigeria travel to Yaounde for the reverse leg on Monday.