UEFA has dropped the investigation it opened after Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi complained he was subject to racist chants at Atalanta in the Europa League.

European football’s governing body opened the probe late last month after Batshuayi, on loan at Dortmund from Chelsea, claimed monkey chants had been directed towards him from home fans during the second leg of the last-32 tie in Italy.

The Belgium international tweeted after the February game: “2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands … really?!”

Atalanta faced charges of racist behaviour, but UEFA said on Thursday afternoon that its [control, ethics and disciplinary body “has decided… to close the disciplinary proceedings opened for racist or discriminatory behaviour.”

UEFA also charged Atalanta with the setting-off of fireworks, throwing of objects and blocked stairways, while Dortmund were charged with the setting-off of fireworks and throwing of objects.