Leicester City manager Claude Puel has confirmed that Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho sustained a broken hand on international duty but could still feature in the club’s away trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

Iheanacho did not play any part in the Super Eagles’ 2-0 defeat to Serbia in their friendly game on Tuesday in London.

He however played against Poland which the Super Eagles won 1-0 last Friday.

“Almost all the players are fit,” Puel said in his press conference on Thursday. “Just Iheanacho, who has a broken hand, and (Matty) James. We will see if Iheanacho can play with this injury.

“We will see tomorrow in the training session. He (Iheanacho) fell but it’s not a bad injury. We will see if this injury will prevent him from playing at Brighton or not.

“It’s not an important injury but it might be strange to play with.”

Puel hailed Jamie Vardy who scored for England in their 1-1 draw against Italy.

“It’s always important for a striker to score a goal. If he can score for the national team, it’s good for our squad also.”

And ahead of the clash against Brighton, the former Southampton boss said: “They are a team with confidence, but it is the same for us. They can play with freedom and quality.”