Hatem Ben Arfa confirmed he will soon leave Paris Saint-Germain in a message on his Instagram account.

The France international has been out of favour under coach Unai Emery for more than a year and was told last summer to find a new club.

Ben Arfa, 31, rejected moves away last summer and in January to try to succeed with his boyhood club, but he has been unable turn his PSG fortunes around.

“Soon my PSG adventure will end,” Ben Arfa wrote. “Despite the difficult moments, I am pleased to have worn this shirt. I will keep some wonderful memories of my teammates and with this message, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the many who have supported me.

“I will always love this club.”

It is unclear where Ben Arfa will go, but he has been linked with moves to the Chinese Super League and Major League Soccer since being informed he is surplus to requirements in Paris.

Ben Arfa’s last competitive outing for PSG was in April 2017, when he scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Avranches in the Coupe de France quarterfinals.

He has not featured this season after Emery and sporting director Antero Henrique made it clear he is no longer wanted at the club.

Ben Arfa has two goals from 15 appearances with France at international level and last featured for Les Bleus in late 2015.