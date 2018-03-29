Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia believes Tuesday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup build-up game Nigeria lost to Serbia in London will help both the Super Eagles coaches and players to work harder before the Mundial in Russia.

The Super Eagles who defeated Poland 1-0 in Wroclaw last Friday were beaten 2-0 in another international friendly match played in London on Tuesday.

Siasia, who was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, said the team should not be written off with the result, saying they can get better before the World Cup in Russia.

“I don’t want to believe that we have seen the best of the team yet, what this match has done for us is that it will enable the coaches to know that they still have a lot to do,” Siasia told CSN.

“Definitely, they will play better when the captain Mikel Obi returns.

“It is also good for them to lose at this stage where they can still make a lot of corrections than to lose the main games in Russia, so let’s still have confidence in the team.

“What this also means is that both the players and the coaches will have to work harder before the World Cup.”