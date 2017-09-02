Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has warned the country have not yet qualified for the World Cup despite a massive home win over closest rivals Cameroon yesterday in Uyo.

The Eagles soared over the Indomitable Lions 4-0 with a dominant attacking display and stay top of the table with nine points half way through the qualifiers with their closest rivals seven points adrift.

However, experienced coach Rohr has insisted that the Eagles need at least 11 points to book their flight to Russia 2018.

“It’s not finished yet because we have only nine points as we need at least 11 points. It possible to get that on Monday in Yaounde,” he said.

“It’s not finished because we need more points and that’s why we stay humble.

“But I am happy we promised we will win for our goalkeeper Carl Ikeme and I am also happy for the goalkeeper today (Ezenwa).

“The target was not to concede a goal and he was wonderful.”

He said the Eagles defence was key to this heart-warming victory against the African champions.

“We planned to win this game against a very good team, the champions of Africa. They wanted to win, pushing as many as four players into the attack, but we had a defensive organisation which was what got us this victory,” Rohr explained.

“We were intelligent in attack with our quick wingers and we made it difficult for them.

“Our captain brought the experience we did not have in the game against South Africa (AFCON 2019 qualifier in June). We had five players who did not play against South Africa.

“The team had maturity. It is good to have a mix of young and experienced players and today it was the case.”