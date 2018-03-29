Former Super Eagles striker Ayodele Makinwa reckons there is a lot of work to be done in every department of the team if they are to surpass their best finish at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles have never progressed beyond the second round at the World Cup, the stage they reached in 1994, 1998 and 2014.

But ahead of the Super Eagles sixth appearance at the World Cup in Russia, Gernot Rohr’s men were not too impressive in their performances in friendlies against Poland and Serbia.

The Super Eagles defeated Poland 1-0 on Friday before losing 2-0 to Serbia in their second game on Tuesday.

“Friendly games are meant to try out various players and patterns to know how prepared they are for the World Cup but the players featured showed us so many lapses,” Makinwa, who regularly featured for the Eagles in the mid 2000s, told CSN.

“The Super Eagles were not impressive but it’s good this is happening now as there’s still time to correct some of the shortcomings.

“But I believe they can improve as they still have some more games to prepare.

“The defence still looks shaky with some players missing which should not be, likewise the midfield.

“If they don’t improve we will struggle in Russia.”