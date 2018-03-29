Coach Paul Aigbogun has said the Flying Eagles are on track after two test matches against their Egyptian counterparts.

The Nigeria U20s drew 0-0 in their first game in Alexandria, while they lost the second game 2-1 on Wednesday.

“We came here (Egypt) to look at the boys we have put together and that we are working with, and to see if we are on the right path. On the evidence of performance by the boys from the two matches, I believe we are,” Aigbogun remarked.

“We also came here to see how they would cope in game situations, and we were not disappointed.”

“Losing narrowly against an Egyptian U20 side that had been in camp for upwards of one year was not a bad performance, but a message to work harder.”

He added: “In friendly matches, it is not the result that matters. We drew our first leg and lost the second 2-1, but I am very happy that not only have we come away with vital lessons, our objectives for the tour have been met.”

AFC Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Nnamdi Ofoborh debuted for the Flying Eagles after he opted to represent Nigeria and not England.

In May, the seven –time African champions will play the winners of the Sierra Leone vs Guinea Bissau preliminary fixture in the first round of the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations qualifiers.