Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that Odion Ighalo started ahead of Kelechi Iheanacho, Anthony Nwakaeme and Aaron Samuel because of his fitness and confidence.

Ighalo justified the confidence of the coach by firing the all-important goal that set the tone for a 4-0 win over African champions Cameroon.

The 28-year-old former Watford striker has now scored four goals in 13 appearances for the Super Eagles.

Rohr remarked: “We have four strikers, but I chose Ighalo because of his fitness and confidence after he scored a lot of goals in China.

“He had to start as he plays regularly for his club and he has a good rhythm.

“He also came earlier (to training camp), he did not have a match in China and he had the time to adapt and adjust to the time difference, that was important.”