Enyimba have moved to fifth on the NPFL table after they recorded a first-ever win in the league against hitherto jinxed team MFM FC even after they were reduced to 10 men with half an hour left on the clock.

Enyimba are now five points off top spot with a game in hand.

The home team were the better side on Wednesday to beat MFM FC 2-0 at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

Enyimba were down to 10 men for over half an hour following the sending off of defender Isiaka Oladuntoye, the seven-time league champions held on to their first-half advantage to the very end.

There were two changes made to the side which drew at the weekend in Damaturu against Yobe Desert Stars – winger and top scorer Stanley Dimgba returned to the starting line-up, as did defender Nelson Ogbonnaya.

It was the latter who would have a decisive impact on proceedings, opening the scoring in the 12th minute.

Abdulrahman Bashir had, only minutes earlier, come close to turning in the opener from a corner; this time, he turned provider, flighting a perfect delivery for Ogbonnaya to attack at the far post and power past MFM’s Ospino Egbe.

There followed two close shaves for striker Ibrahim Mustapha, before the visitors dug themselves into further trouble by giving away a penalty.

Defender Bashiru Monsuru was adjudged to have handled in the box, giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot. Chinonso Okonkwo stepped up, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to double the advantage.

At that point, it was looking ominous for MFM, with Enyimba creating openings almost at will. Dimgba’s shot was scrambled away in unorthodox fashion by Egbe, before seeing his square pass to an unmarked Mustapha frittered away.

The game was turned on its head after the break, as Oladuntoye was sent off for what the referee deemed a professional foul on Sikiru Olatunbosun.

The Church Boys then came close to pulling a goal back when that man Olatunbosun was presented with a golden chance just inside the box, but completely sliced his finish.

Fatau Dauda then produced a scarcely believable point-blank save to deny Nojeem Akinyemi a consolation goal with time running out.