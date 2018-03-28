Emmanuel Amuneke has stated that the Super Eagles deserved to lose Tuesday’s friendly against Serbia at the Hive Stadium.

A second-half brace from Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Serbia a 2-0 win over Nigeria after the Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory over Poland last Friday in Wroclaw.

The defeat was the first for the Super Eagles in three friendly games under Gernot Rohr.

“The Serbians deserved their win as we were so disorganized in the midfield and the defence,” former Super Eagles star Amuneke said.

“They (Serbians) were very effective in their possession and were better that our team when they were regrouping.

“For many of us watching with keen interest, it was not clear which roles the trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenyi Onazi and Joel Obi were playing.”

On Francis Uzoho who failed to keep a clean sheet in his second start for the three-time African champions, former Nigeria U-17s and U-20s coach Amuneke said: “Players get stronger when they play in games like this and I believe he needs more of these games to improve.”