Despite admitting that they could have done better than a 2-0 win over Nigeria, Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic is satisfied, stating they proved critics wrong ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s second-half brace powered the Eagles past Gernot Rohr’s men at the Hive Stadium in London.

And having started their World Cup preparation on an unimpressive note, with a loss to Morocco last week, the gaffer is delighted to have their critics shunned with Tuesday’s result

“I would like to congratulate the players on the win and their excellent performance. Also, on the approach, engagement, responsibility and discipline in the game,” Krstajic said after the game.

“We controlled the game from the first minute and didn’t give them any chance to play. The win could have been more convincing, but it’s important how we worked.

“The only unfortunate thing is the result against Morocco, but we have proved our critics wrong with our performance in this game.

“The guys showed character and proved they are ready to play for the national team. We are moving forward, an important job is ahead of us.”

In October, former Werder Bremen and Schalke 04 defender Krstajic replaced Slavoljub Muslin as Serbia manager, who despite leading the Eagles to the World Cup for the first time in eight years was fired by the country’s football federation.

Muslin, as per the Serbian media, disclosed that conflicts on ‘how the team should look for the World Cup’ caused his falling out with the authorities.