New Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun suffered his first defeat in charge of the team on Wednesday to the Junior Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly game ahead of the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Aigbogun’s team lost 2-1 in their second game against the Egyptians at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria after their first game ended 0-0 on Monday.

Bournemouth midfielder, Nnamdi Ofoborh, made his debut for the Flying Eagles but it was Plateau United FC defender Mike Zaruma who scored a long-range strike for Nigeria with 18 minutes left to play after the Egyptians had scored once in each half.

Aigbogun was however pleased with the performance of his team despite the defeat.

“In friendly matches, it is not the result that matters. We drew our first leg and lost the second 1-2 but I am very happy that not only have we come away with vital lessons, our objectives for the tour have been met, “Aigbogun stated an interview published by the Nigeria Football Federation.

“We came here to look at the boys we have put together and that we are working with, and to see if we are on the right path. On the evidence of performance by the boys from the two matches, I believe we are. We also came here to see how they would cope in game situations, and we were not disappointed.

“Losing narrowly against an Egyptian U-20 side that had been in camp for upwards of one year was not a bad performance but a message to work harder.”

Seven-time African champions Nigeria are due back in the country on Thursday, and will play the winner of the Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau preliminary fixture in the first round of the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations qualifiers in May.