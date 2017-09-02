Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr said the players made his job of selecting the right team easier for him by their attitude to work since the first day of camping and it was no surprise to him that the Indomitable Lions were defeated in such a dominant manner.

Speaking at a post-match conference after the 4-0 victory on Friday, the German-born tactician said the team played with maturity and worked for each other all through the game.

“It was not difficult to pick the first 11. All the players in camp are good enough to play. They showed extensive intelligence and played with maturity. We beat a very good team but we also showed what we are capable of doing.”

- Advertisement -

Rohr also explained that his gameplan against Cameroon was simple and easy to interprete by the players.

He said: “Our goal was to play ground football and exploit Ighalo’s fitness and footwork. We also knew we had to defend with intelligence because Cameroon have big physical players. We worked on corner-kicks in training and actually scored one goal from a corner.”

The Super Eagles ran out comfortable 4-0 winners and are scheduled to play the reverse fixture in Yaounde on Monday.