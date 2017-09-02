Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has dedicated their 4-0 victory over Cameroon in a 2018 World Cup qualifier, to recuperating first choice goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who is battling leukaemia.

The Eagles had shown solidarity with the Wolverhampton Wanderers of England stopper, by wearing T-Shirts with Ikeme’s image and promised to win the game for him.

“We promised to win for Carl and we have done so. He should have been here with us and we know he’s here with us. It was a good game but we are happy we didnt let him down,” Rohr said.

Nigeria won thanks to goals from Odion Ighalo, John Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The win puts Nigeria top of Group B with nine points, while Cameroon have two points.

Algeria and Zambia, the other two teams in Group B will battle it out in Ndola on Saturday. They both have one point each.