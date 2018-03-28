Ashley Young will be evaluated by Manchester United medical staff ahead of Swansea City’s visit to Old Trafford on Saturday, ESPN reports.

Young injured a knee during the second half of England’s 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old completed 90 minutes on his first international start in five years but will be examined at Carrington on Wednesday.

Young has been Jose Mourinho’s first-choice left-back this season, but if he is not passed fit to face Swansea, it could mean a quick reprieve for Luke Shaw.

Shaw’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation following criticism from Mourinho after the 2-0 win over Brighton before the international break.

The 22-year-old was substituted at half-time with Mourinho saying afterwards he was forced into the decision because the defender was not capable of “good positionings.”

Meanwhile, ESPN reports that Phil Jones has returned to training after missing the last seven games with a hamstring injury.

And Mourinho received some positive injury news during the international break after Marcos Rojo played 90 minutes in Argentina’s 6-1 defeat to Spain.

He has not played for United since the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Feb. 3.