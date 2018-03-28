Manchester City are to open talks with Raheem Sterling regarding a new contract before the end of the season, ESPN reports.

A new contract for Sterling has been considered for some time and the two parties are expected to open discussions next month after runaway leaders City wrap up the Premier League title.

Sterling, who put in a man-of-the-match performance for England in the 1-1 draw against Italy on Tuesday night, has enjoyed a standout campaign so far this season.

He has scored 20 goals with 11 assists in all competitions as City look to complete the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup treble.

Sterling, who arrived from Liverpool in summer 2015, has established himself as a key man in Pep Guardiola’s side.

The 23-year-old has just over two years to run on his current contract and City are keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal to secure his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling would become the latest player to sign a new contract with City after Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi all did so in recent months.