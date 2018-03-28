Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero did not suffer serious knee injury in Argentina’s 6-1 defeat to Spain, tests have shown.

Romero, who started in Tuesday’s international friendly in Madrid, was replaced in the 22nd minute after a collision with Spain’s Diego Costa.

The 31-year-old came rushing out when Costa was put through on goal and clashed with the former Chelsea striker as he opened the scoring.

Romero tried to shake off the injury but eventually limped off with Chelsea’s Willy Caballero taking his place in Argentina’s goal.

The veteran keeper was checked out by his national team’s medical staff and a statement from the Argentina Football Association (AFA) said: “Sergio Romero suffered a trauma to his right knee. The tests done have ruled out any serious bone or ligament damage.”

Manchester United’s first choice goalkeeper David De Gea started in goal for Spain. Romero did not feature in Friday’s 2-0 win over Italy with Caballero chosen ahead of him.

Romero, who has made 12 starts in all competitions for the Red Devils this season, is doubtful for his team’s Premier League clash with Swansea on Saturday.