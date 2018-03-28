Serbia head coach Mladen Krstajic insists his side fully deserved their win after beating Nigeria 2-0 in their friendly match on Tuesday.

Krstajic’s men dominated the game with Aleksander Mitroviv scoring the two goals after the break and the gaffer reckons the goal margin should have been bigger considereing their dominance of the game.

“I would like to congratulate the players on the win and their excellent performance. Also, on the approach, engagement, responsibility and discipline in the game,” Krstajic stated during his post-match press conference.

”We controlled the game from the first minute and didn’t give them any chance to play. The win could have been more convincing, but it’s important how we worked.

“The only unfortunate thing is the result against Morocco, but we have proved our critics wrong with our performance in this game.

“The guys showed character and proved they are ready to play for the national team. We are moving forward, an important job is ahead of us.”

The Super Eagles next friendly will be against DR Congo in Nigeria on May 28 before taking on the Three Lions of England on June 2nd, 2018.