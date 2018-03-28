Guinea national team coach Paul Put has lashed out at the referee for poor handling of their match against Mauritania last weekend.

The Syli Nationale boss saw his men lose 2-0 on Saturday night in an international friendly played away at Stade Cheikha Boidiya in Nouakchott.

Put criticised Malian referee Coulibaly Harouna as he lamented his poor officiating in the match, saying he did not understand the Malian’s decisions.

Moreover, Put was unhappy when he saw his player Diallo Abdoulaye Sadio sent off in unclear circumstances.

“We did not understand some of the referee’s decisions which completely skewed a match that was fairly balanced,” said Put in an interview with Rim Sport.

“The red card distorted the game. We were completely outplayed in the second stanza. For a friendly match, the referee should have been lenient.

“After the difficulties that we experienced in getting players into camp, we were able to train properly in Nouakchott.

“I am happy with how my players did in first half. In second half, it was complicated. My feeling is good. It was an opportunity to test the team.”

Put, who was appointed as head coach few weeks ago, is well aware of the task ahead of him in leading the Syli Nationale to the 2019 CAF African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.