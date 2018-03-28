CSKA Moscow forward Ahmed Musa reckons that the Super Eagles will learn valuable lessons from their 2-0 defeat to Serbia in Tuesday’s international friendly at the Hive Stadium.

A second half brace by Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Serbia a deserved win over Nigeria after their 2-1 loss to Morocco last Friday in an international friendly.

“Yes, we lost and it wasn’t a good game but we will learn from the loss and improve on them in subsequent games,” Musa said in a chat.

The Super Eagles looked out of sorts in every department and will be eager to redeem themselves when they take on the DR Congo in a send forth game in Nigeria on Monday, 28th May, in Nigeria.

The game will be followed by another game against Three Lions of England at Wembley five days later.

