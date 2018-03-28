Gernot Rohr has said the Super Eagles have picked up lessons from the 2-0 loss to Serbia and will bounce back in time for the World Cup.

The Eagles were beaten Tuesday night in London by fellow World Cup qualifiers courtesy of two second-half goals by Aleksandar Metrovic.

It was a dress rehearsal for their opening Group D match against Croatia, who play a similar style of football with the Serbs.

“Rohr commended the boys and urged them not to drop their heads because no football team in the world wins all their games,” Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye said.

“The coach told the team they should learn from this defeat but not suck, but rather go back to their clubs and keep fighting.

“He said what was most important after such a loss is how you react, he said we have to bounce back.”

The Serbia loss was only the second in 14 games for the Eagles under Rohr.

Installed 20 months ago as Eagles coach, Rohr has won eight matches and drawn four.