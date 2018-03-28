Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has hinted that Deportivo de La Coruña starlet Francis Uzoho will be his first-choice goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup, pointing out that he has not conceded a goal since making his international debut.

Uzoho and African based pair Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi and Enyimba’s Ikechukwu Ezenwa are vying for a starting spot but it appears the youngest of the trio is ahead in Rohr’s pecking order of goalkeepers.

‘’I think you should be more impressed than me because I know him already. So I saw also that the 40,000 people in the stadium in Poland were impressed,’’ Rohr revealed when asked if Uzoho will be the first-choice in Russia.

‘’He is 19 years old, we already had the youngest team before he came and now we are even younger.

‘’We are the youngest team in the world with Germany as No 2 and this goalkeeper, has just played 2 games, the last 45 minutes against Argentina, he had a clean sheet, now he has recorded another clean sheet against Poland.

‘’It’s good for his confidence.’’