The Super Eagles of Nigeria were on Tuesday beaten 2-0 by Serbia at Hive Stadium in London in a 2018 FIFA World Cup warm-up match.

Goals from Aleksandar Mitrović, who plies his trade at Newcastle, in the 68th and 81st minutes ensured Mladen Krstajic’s men flew over the Super Eagles.

Serbia booked their spot in Russia for the first time since 2010 after a remarkable run of form in the qualifying stages.